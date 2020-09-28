Man dead after Highland Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Highland Heights neighborhood.

First responders were called to Powell Avenue and North Holmes early Monday morning and found a man unresponsive on the scene. He was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the man and said there is no suspect information available.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

