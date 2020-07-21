Man dead after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Monday evening in East Memphis.
Memphis Police said just before 9 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting at Getwell Road and Elliston Road.
One man was found shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not release any possible suspect information.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
