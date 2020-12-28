Man dead after East Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was discovered dead inside an East Memphis home after it caught fire over the weekend.

It happened in the 1200 block of Dogwood Drive on Sunday.

After dousing the flames, authorities began a sweep of the interior of the home and found an unresponsive male in the front bedroom. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A cause of death has not been determined, but officials say the fire was caused by careless use of smoking materials in the bedroom.

The home did not have a working smoke detector.