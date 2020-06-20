Man dead after east Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced at the Regional Medical Center after a shooting early Sunday morning.
According to the Memphis Police Department’s Twitter account, the man was found with gunshot wounds on South Highland Street, just a block from Park Avenue.
Police say the original call said 15 people were fighting and one person was shot.
MPD did not provide any information on a possible suspect but did say they are now investigating this as a homicide.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.