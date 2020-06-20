Man dead after east Memphis homicide

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was pronounced at the Regional Medical Center after a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department’s Twitter account, the man was found with gunshot wounds on South Highland Street, just a block from Park Avenue.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 898 S. Highland.



Prelim Info: The caller advised that approximately 15 subjects were fighting, and one male was shot. The victim was xported to ROH in extremely critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 20, 2020

Police say the original call said 15 people were fighting and one person was shot.

MPD did not provide any information on a possible suspect but did say they are now investigating this as a homicide.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.