One dead, two in critical condition after car hits motorcycle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and two others are in critical condition after an accident in northeast Memphis on Monday night.

According to a tweet from Memphis police, it involved an motorcycle and another vehicle at Summer Avenue and Trafalgar Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two people were taken to the Regional Medical Center.

It was not clear if there were any other injuries.

