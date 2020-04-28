One dead, two in critical condition after car hits motorcycle

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and two others are in critical condition after an accident in northeast Memphis on Monday night.

According to a tweet from Memphis police, it involved an motorcycle and another vehicle at Summer Avenue and Trafalgar Road.

The driver of the sedan and a passenger were xported to ROH and both are listed in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 28, 2020

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two people were taken to the Regional Medical Center.

It was not clear if there were any other injuries.