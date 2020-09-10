Man dead after being pinned under vehicle in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in an early morning car accident in Whitehaven.

Police said three cars were involved in the crash at the intersection of Neely Road and Loraine around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. One man was pinned under a car and pronounced dead on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

One neighbor told WREG’s Melissa Moon the two other cars involved were parked on the street. Another said they heard several gunshots and what sounded like one car trying to get away from the scene.

Earlier police said they didn’t think that this was connected to a shooting. We’ve reached out to them to see if they have an update.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.