MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in Whitehaven that left a man critically wounded, late Saturday evening.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4945 Framwood Dr. One male shooting victim was located. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 11, 2021

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Framwood Dr. When they arrived, they located a man who was sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time.