Man critically wounded in stabbing, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in a neighborhood near the airport, Memphis Police said.

According to MPD, officers arrived on the scene Tuesday afternoon in the 2100 block of Imogene. When they arrived, the located a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said one woman has been detained.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time and if anyone has any information to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.