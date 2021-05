MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically wounded after being shot in South Memphis on Saturday, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers arrived to the scene in the 300 block of South Parkway East right before noon. When they arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.