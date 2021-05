MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after he was shot in East Memphis on Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers arrived to North Graham and Philwood around 2:51 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the male suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.