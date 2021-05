MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot near Hickory Hill on Monday evening, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers arrived at the shooting scene near the intersection of Kirby Pkwy and Mt. Moriah Road. When officers arrived, they located a male victim shot by a suspect who fled the scene in a green vehicle.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.