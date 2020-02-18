Man critically injured, suspects at large following Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Whitehaven.
According to police, officers were called to the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive around 11:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The victim told authorities that he had been talking with two men when he was shot.
A motive was not released.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.