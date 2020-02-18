Man critically injured, suspects at large following Whitehaven shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Whitehaven.

According to police, officers were called to the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive around 11:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim told authorities that he had been talking with two men when he was shot.

A motive was not released.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.