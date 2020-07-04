Man critically injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was reportedly injured in a shooting in Orange Mound Friday night.
Police say the shooting happened on Haynes Street near Bradley Street just before 11 p.m.
The victim went to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not give any information regarding a potential suspect(s).
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
