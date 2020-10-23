Man critically injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been critically injured in a shooting in North Memphis.
Officers responded Friday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Looney Avenue & Leath Street.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital from the scene in a private vehicle. He is currently in critical condition.
Memphis Police say no suspect information was given.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
