Man critically injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been critically injured in a shooting in Frayser.

Police say the victim was found on Canfield near Dellwood and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say two men in a blue Honda sedan are responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

