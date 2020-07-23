Man critically injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been critically injured in a shooting in Frayser.

Police say the victim was found on Canfield near Dellwood and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say two men in a blue Honda sedan are responsible for the shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1434 Canfield.



Prelim info – a male shooting victim was located and transported in critical condition.

The responsible parties were two black males in a blue Honda sedan. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 23, 2020