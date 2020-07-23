Man critically injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been critically injured in a shooting in Frayser.
Police say the victim was found on Canfield near Dellwood and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Memphis Police say two men in a blue Honda sedan are responsible for the shooting.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
