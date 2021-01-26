Memphis Police investigating deadly shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said officers are investigating a deadly shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

MPD said officers arrived on the scene which is located in 2200 block of Chelsea in North Memphis. When officers arrived, they located a man sustaining a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Later Memphis Police said the shooting victim died from his injuries.

Memphis Police said there is no suspect information available at this point.