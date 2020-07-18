Man critically injured after being shot in Memphis cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after he was shot in a cemetery Saturday evening in southwest Memphis.

Police said officers were on the scene of the shooting around 5:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of Horn Lake Road.

The man was found shot inside the cemetery at that address. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police did not provide any possible suspect information.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.