Man critically hurt in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the Orange Mound area on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at a home on Filmore Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and he was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say they believe two men were responsible and they were last seen walking into a nearby apartment complex.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.