Man critically hurt in East Memphis shooting

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in East Memphis on Sunday night.

Memphis police say it happened near Prescott Road and Kimball Avenue.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the area of Prescott and Kimball where a male has been shot. The victim was xported in critical condition. Responsible party reportedly left the scene occupying a gold Chev Traverse with tinted windows. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 9, 2020

Police believe the suspect left the scene in a gold Chevrolet Traverse with tinted windows.