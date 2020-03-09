Man critically hurt in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in East Memphis on Sunday night.

Memphis police say it happened near Prescott Road and Kimball Avenue.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

Police believe the suspect left the scene in a gold Chevrolet Traverse with tinted windows.

