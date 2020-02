A man is critically hurt after being found with a gunshot wound at a home on Novarese Street in Berclair. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center Tuesday night.

Memphis police confirm they found a man with a gunshot wound at a home on Novarese street. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police believe the potential suspect is in a red Ford Mustang.

If you know anything about this, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 528-CASH.

