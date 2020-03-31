Man critically hurt after shooting and car catches fire

Breaking News
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting and a car accident in Cordova.

According to Memphis police, it happened on Lake Edge Cove in the Carrollwood Lakes development around 7 p.m.

They say a car hit an electrical box and was on fire. A man was trapped inside and he also had a gunshot wound. It is not clear where he was shot or if the shooting caused the accident.

He was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

At this time, police have not released any information on a possible shooting suspect.

