Man crashes vehicle after getting shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say a man crashed his vehicle after getting shot in South Memphis Friday night.

Just after 7:00 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to the scene on Tate Avenue near Boyd Street, in front of Life of Liberty Church. Police say a man was shot and struck a pole.

He went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police have not said what may have led up to this shooting. Police say the suspect was possibly driving a black truck.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

