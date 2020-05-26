Man crashes car into pole after being shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot while driving before crashing into a pole in Frayser, and police are on the hunt for the shooter.

Memphis police said the driver was shot near Dupont Avenue and Overton Crossing just before 3 p.m.

Police said a suspect fired shots into the driver’s black Honda, which caused the driver to wreck into a pole.

The man who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no suspect information available.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.