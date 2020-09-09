Man convicted in Arkansas officer’s shooting death sentenced to two life sentences plus 835 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury in Crittenden County, Arkansas sentenced a man convicted of killing an off-duty police officer to two life sentences, plus 835 years.

Demarcus Donnell Parker, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder and numerous other charges in the April 28, 2018 shooting death of Oliver Johnson, 25, in West Memphis, Arkansas.

Johnson was a resident of West Memphis and was employed as a police officer with the Forrest City Police Department.

Second District prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington said Parker was shooting from a vehicle at rival gang members when a stray bullet killed Johnson.

Johnson along with his young daughter and other children were inside his apartment on South Avalon Street when a bullet was shot into the unit, killing him. Neighbors at the time said they heard about 40 gunshots, and police didn’t believe he was the target.

Parker was given a life sentence on the murder charger, and was also convicted on charges of first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle for which he received another life sentence; six counts of attempted first-degree murder for which he received 30 years on each count; 15 counts of second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle for which he received 20 years on each count; plus a 15-year enhancement of committing a felony with a firearm on each of 23 counts; plus a further enhancement of 10 years for committing these felonies in the presence of a child for a grand total of two life sentences plus 835 years, all to run consecutively.