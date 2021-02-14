Man concerned water leak outside home could cause bigger problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For months a North Memphis man says he has tried to get answers pertaining to a leak outside his front door.

He reached out to News Channel 3 to get answers. and we took his concerns to those in charge. This is happening during a time when the temperatures are downright frigid.

E.M. Cummings says he never thought he would also get the cold shoulder from the area’s utility company.

“I tried to reach out to the proper authority, but I didn’t get the proper response back. So, I figured I would go another direction,” Cummings said.

That direction, leading Mr. Cummings right to News Channel 3. Here’s the issue, since December Mr. Cummings says a water leak just outside his North Parkway home is getting worse by the day.

“It’s higher now than it was yesterday,” Cummings said. “Everything has been marked off to be dealt with, but when is it going to be dealt with?”

WREG-TV reached out to several people to find out exactly what is going on. A representative says after ordering special parts, the problem could be solved in a matter of weeks.

As for Mr. Cummings, he is hopeful that is the case pointing out drivers being impacted as well. As they are forced to merge into one lane which is causing driving difficulties.

“When one of the lanes has been blocked off, especially in the morning and evenings,” Cummings said.

Cummings says he is feeling uneasy about what the water could be doing underneath the surface.

“I don’t know if the ground underneath this area is being weakened by this water,” Cummings said.

In addition to the ongoing issues with the water leak, Cummings says he is also concerned the water will begin to freeze in the extremely cold conditions which could cause even more hazards.

A MLGW representative tells WREG-TV the repair requires material that had to be specially ordered. If the weather permits, the repairs are tentatively scheduled the week of March 1.