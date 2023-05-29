MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating a man with a shovel at a gas station Saturday.

According to Memphis Police, the victim was at a gas station in the area of Summer Avenue and Hollywood Street when someone approached him. The suspect, later identified as Jason Hawkins, asked the victim about his car.

The victim reportedly told Hawkins to leave him alone. Hawkins then started assaulting him, hitting him in the nose with a shovel and stomping him. He also tried to choke the victim unconscious, police say.

The victim was taken to Methodist Central. The victim’s brother-in-law followed Hawkins to an area and called the police. Hawkin was found with the victim’s blood on him.

Jason Hawkins was taken into custody, where he told investigators that he wanted to and tried to kill the victim.

Hawkins is charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder; he is set to appear in court Monday morning.