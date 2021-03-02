Man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI after I-240 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged in connection to a deadly crash on I-240 in Midtown.

Police said they found several open bottles of alcohol in the mangled wreckage of the car Kenneth Orange was driving. According to court records, he didn’t have a license or insurance when his car veered off the interstate into a road sign and several trees.

Two passengers in the car with him died. One of them shared the same last name.

He was charged with DUI, reckless driving, and two counts of vehicular homicide.