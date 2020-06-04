Man charged with vehicular homicide after pedestrian killed in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing several charges after police say he hit and killed another man on Park Avenue.

According to police, dispatch received multiple calls early Wednesday morning stating a man later identified by police as Devin Deaner, 34, had been hit by a white truck and wasn’t breathing. Paramedics transported him to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

People nearby said Deaner was homeless and worked odd-jobs around a nearby convenience store.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers said they received a call from Dennis Lloyd. The 48-year-old stated he was driving down the street when he hit someone. He jumped out of the truck to perform CPR when an unknown man reportedly started shooting at him claiming he had killed his brother.

Lloyd said he left his truck on the scene and fled on foot.

Officers noted that Lloyd had slurred speech during questioning and was unable to provide any identifying information to police. When he couldn’t provide the information, he reportedly turned to officers and said “I been drinking too many beers. I guess three was too many.”

The interaction was captured on police worn body cameras, authorities said.

Lloyd was arrested and charged with failure to exercise due care, driving without a license, DUI, violation of financial law, public intoxication, reckless driving, vehicular homicide and violation of vehicle registration law.

Police are still looking for the person who fired shots.

