Man charged with two counts of murder after pregnant woman shot to death in Cordova Walgreens parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after a pregnant woman was found shot to death in Cordova.

Kevin McKinney was arrested on Thursday after authorities say he was positively identified as the shooter by a witness.

On Aug. 20, officers responded to the Walgreens at 9028 Walnut Grove and found Keierra McNeil suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said in their report that McNeil was six months pregnant. The baby did not survive.

According to investigators, McNeil went to the Walgreens to meet McKinney, the father of her child, to discussing co-parenting. McKinney was reportedly not happy about the pregnancy and had been pressuring the woman to have an abortion.

An eye witness said McKinney came out of the bushes near McNeil’s car and shot her several times before fleeing the scene in a white SUV.