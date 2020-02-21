Man charged with stealing appliances from eight vacant homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight homes in a newly built subdivision in southwest Memphis have been broken into, with crooks getting away with appliances and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Police caught Larry Dockery and another man Wednesday after recognizing Dockery's truck from surveillance video at the burglaries.

According to arrest records, since Dec. 30, 2019, the men broke into eight newly built, vacant homes on Crossfield Road a total of nine times. They hauled away refrigerators, ovens and other appliances.

Two times, pipes were ripped from the walls, causing $17,000 in damage in two homes.

Dockery is charged with several counts of aggravated burglary, theft of property and vandalism.

So far, the other suspect has not been charged in this incident.