Man charged with statutory rape after being accused of getting minor pregnant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested on a statutory rape charge after being accused of getting a minor pregnant.

A complaint was filed with the Memphis Police Department in early October. The individual claimed that Albert Johnson, 26, had sex with a minor on multiple occassions in summer 2019. The girl became pregnant and claimed Johnson was the child’s father.

Johnson was questioned on Wednesday and reportedly admitted to having sex with the minor.He was booked into the Shelby County Jail and given a $15,000 bond.