MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with seven counts of attempted murder and booked into the Shelby County jail on Thursday.

Kenterrius Beard was accused of shooting up a car full of people Sunday along Chelsea Avenue. One of the bullets hit a teenage girl, who was rushed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. She is expected to be okay.

The victim told police that she, Beard and several others were involved in a fight prior to the shooting.