Man charged with murder, kidnapping after victim found dead inside southeast Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping after another man was discovered fatally shot inside a home in southeast Memphis.

On January 2, a man called police having discovered the body of Broderick Moore inside a vacant home on Flowering Peach Drive.

According to his wife, Moore disappeared the previous day in Greenwood, Mississippi. Around midnight he called, asking her to bring a large sum of money and drugs to the Citgo gas station on Mendenhall.

When she arrived, she called her husband who told her to place the bag by a dumpster. She accidentally passed it and heard a man in the background saying, “She just passed it. Tell her to turn around and go back to the store.”

She was then instructed to go to a nearby McDonald’s where she was told her husband would meet her. He never showed up or called her back, police said.

After the wife left, investigators said surveillance video from the area of the gas station showed a Chevrolet Silverado pulled up to the dumpster. It was with a white four-door sedan. Both vehicles were later captured on security video driving through the neighborhood where the body was discovered several hours later.

During the investigation, Alfonzo Buford became a person of interst in Moore’s death. He spoke with investigators on January 4 and gave several different accounts regarding when he last saw the victim and where his car was, police said.

He then claimed he had been forced to take part, but wouldn’t tell police what happened or why he didn’t contact authorities afterwards.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated kidnapping.