Man charged with murder in alleged drug deal shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man accused of shooting a victim to death during an alleged drug deal in Binghampton three months ago was captured Tuesday, U.S. Marshals said.

Kenneth Givens is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Antoine Sims, who was pronounced dead at Le Bonheur hospital two days after the Sept. 15 shooting. Givens is also charged with attempted murder, and drug and firearms violations.

According to a warrant, three friends drove from West Memphis, Arkansas to Givens’ apartment on North Merton Street in Memphis to buy some marijuana.

When they handed over money in the parking lot, Givens allegedly threw it back at them, told them to drive off, then began firing into their vehicle. A witness later told police the money was believed to be counterfeit.

Sims was struck by a bullet in the back of the head, police said. His friends drove him to the nearest hospital.

Givens was found by a marshals task force with Shelby County authorities inside a vehicle at Mount Moriah at Kirby. He was taken into custody without incident.

Another man in the vehicle, Tavaris Moore, was also taken into custody on warrants out of Nashville for aggravated assault on an officer and aggravated robbery.