Man charged with murder, arson after North Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 56-year-old man was charged with murder after police say he intentionally set a house on fire over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Gerard Street in North Memphis. While trying to contain the blaze, firefighters located a man inside that was suffering from second-degree burns and smoke inhalation. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center’s Burn Unit where he later died.

According to investigators, the fire was intentionally set at multiple spots inside the home.

Jerry Sanders was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and murder.