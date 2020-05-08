Man charged with murder after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged with first-degree murder after police say he shot another man during an argument in the Walker Homes area of southwest Memphis.

Police said the victim, Antonio Hines, came into Regional One hospital with two gunshot wounds April 26. He died from his injuries four days later.

Before he died, Hines told police that LaJuan Britton had shot him near the walker Homes area.

Investigators retrieved videos from Gilleas Road that they say showed Britton and Hines fighting. In the video, they said, Britton leaves in a white Chevrolet Impala, then comes back 15 minutes later and shoots Hines before driving away again.

Britton was also charged Thursday with being a felon in possession of a handgun.