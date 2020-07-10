Man charged with murder after shots fired into crowd following argument over woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was charged with second-degree murder after police say he fired shots into a crowd over the holiday weekend.

According to authorities, first responders found Markus Williams suffering from a possible gunshot wound to the head at 180 South Main on July 5. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center but died the next day.

Witnesses told investigators it all started after several people got into an argument over a female in the parking lot. A man identified by witnesses as Kennedy “Black” Moment reportedly pulled out a gun and fired shots into the crowd he had been arguing with.

Moment turned himself in on Thursday, July 9, and was charged with second-degree murder.