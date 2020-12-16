Man charged with murder after coworker shot to death on Kirby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man shot his coworker to death on Kirby Parkway following an argument at work.

Courtney Malone, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Antonian Smith, who was found dead Nov. 13 inside his bullet-riddled Nissan Murano.

A woman at the scene told police that Smith had called her, saying, “The guy that works with me who drives the lime green Dodge Charger just shot my truck up.” The phone then disconnected.

Investigators found that Smith worked with Malone at a business in Southeast Memphis, and that Malone drove a lime green Dodge Charger. They said the two men had been in an altercation at work that night and there was evidence of long-running harassment by Malone.

Police said surveillance video showed Malone follow Smith as he left work early that night. Another camera on Kirby Parkway showed the green Dodge Charger pull up beside Malone’s SUV, and muzzle flashes could be seen from the drivers’ side.

Malone denied any involvement in Smith’s death, saying he left work early to pick up his daughter. Police said his story didn’t check out.

A U.S. Marshals task force arrested him Tuesday, the same day a warrant was issued. Bond has not been set.