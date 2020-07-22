Man charged with murder after child strangled, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he strangled a child leading to his death.

The tragic incident happened on June 26 at a home in the 2800 block of South Mendenhall Road.

According to police, the victim, two other children and Allen Smith Junior were all sleeping in the same room when the victim started crying. Smith allegedly became upset when the child didn’t go back to sleep and choked him.

The child was transported to Baptist East Hospital and was unresponsive when he arrived. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said Smith was the boyfriend of the child’s mother. He was arrested this week and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.