Man charged with holding woman, kids at gunpoint in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing three counts of aggravated kidnapping for allegedly holding a woman and her two children at gunpoint.

Memphis police forced their way inside a Whitehaven apartment because they believed a woman and her two kids, ages 3 and 6, were in trouble.

The victim told police she left her place at the New Horizon Apartments for several days because she was afraid of her ex-boyfriend, Jenico Burrus.

She said when she returned Wednesday night, Burrus was waiting outside with a gun.

Police say the victim told two girlfriends with her to call police and sent a text to her mom for help.

They say when officers got inside, they found Burrus hiding in a closet under a pile of clothes.

The woman told police she believed all of their lives were in danger because Burrus has assaulted her before, and this time had a gun.

Police found an MK70 rifle in the back bedroom where Burrus was hiding.

Burrus is also charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, aggravated burglary and being a felon in possession of a gun. His bond was set at $10,000.