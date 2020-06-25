Man charged with first-degree murder after child dies in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was charged after a child died in Frayser on Wednesday.

Antonio First was charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated child abuse-neglect and first degree murder, court documents show.

According to police, First called for help in April 2019 after his son started having difficulty breathing while spending the night with him. He called for help and then administered CPR.

At the time, doctors told investigators the child had a bruise to his forehead and bleeding on the brain.

On Wednesday, First called 911 again after the same child stopped breathing on North Trezevant Street around 5 a.m. The child was again rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but did not survive.

According to medical professionals, the child suffered skull fractures on both sides of his skull, ligature marks around his neck and his stomach was filled with blood. He also had “major bruising over his entire body.”

Brooks later told police that a court had ordered him not to have the child in his custody after the April 2019 incident. He also reportedly admitted to causing the fatal injuries after slapping the victim. The impact sent the victim into the wall, he said.

A woman and two other children were at the home at the time of the latest incident.

