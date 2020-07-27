Man charged with extortion, assault after Cordova shooting

CORDOVA, Tenn. — “I tried to hide behind the bush. My dad hid behind the BBQ grill.”

Jason Moss said he and his dad were sitting in the carport of their home on Bridgewater Road early Sunday morning when someone drove by and opened fire.



He said he heard four to five gunshots and ran for cover, but he also got a look at the person firing the gun.

“Thank God he can’t shoot.”

He said it was Michael Suggs who he had been in a fist fight with about a month ago.

Police said after their fight, Suggs sent Moss a text message saying he wouldn’t press charges if Moss paid him $1,000.

Then on Sunday, the two met in passing. He said Suggs pointed a gun at him, told him to get his money and drove away.

“I was standing there and I was like I’m fixing to die today.”

Suggs is now facing charges of extortion along with two counts of aggravated assault.



Police said Larion James was in vehicle with Suggs at the time of the shooting and have charged him reckless endangerment.

Moss said he never thought a fight would lead to this and is glad no one was hurt.

“These young people just need to put their guns down. You you ruin people’s lives.”