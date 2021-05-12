Man charged with DUI in Shelby County wreck that killed Nashville man

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was charged with DUI after a wreck Monday that killed a Nashville man in southeast Shelby County.

Trench Blevins, 26, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Exercise Due Care, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

​Charles Hampton, 25, was identified by the sheriff’s office as the man who suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Deputies responded at 11:30 p.m. Monday to East Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross Road. Hampton was pronounced dead at the scene.