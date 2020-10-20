Man charged with DUI after deadly accident on I-55 in Desoto County

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Mississippi man was arrested and charged following an accident on I-55 Monday evening that killed one person and injured three others, including two children.

According to the Southaven Police Department, a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound near Starlanding Road when it appears that it was hit from behind by a 2017 Ford F-250.

The front passenger in the Hyundai was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was rushed to the Regional Medical Center and two children were taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford was identifed by police as James Phillips Emerson II, 30. He was booked into the Desoto County Jail and charged with DUI Death.

No one else has been identified at this time.