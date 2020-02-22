Man charged with blocking traffic on Central Avenue

Robert Crawford is facing charges after police say he was blocking traffic at S. Hollywood and Central Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is allegedly the reason for a traffic backup on Central Avenue on Friday afternoon.

According to Memphis police, Robert Crawford was drunk and stumbling around the intersection of South Hollywood and Central Avenue, near the Children’s Museum, around 4:30 p.m.

An officer walked up to him and Crawford began swearing and swinging at the officer. The officer grabbed him and forced him to the ground.

Arrest records say Crawford would not listen to the officer and tried to resist being arrested.

Officers say the situation created a large traffic jam at the intersection.

Crawford is scheduled for court on Monday morning.