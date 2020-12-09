Man charged with attempted second degree murder after 2-year-old girl was shot, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a 22-year-old man in relation to a shooting that took place over the weekend involving a 2-year-old girl.

On Sunday, MPD said officers responded to a shooting call at 324 N. Bellevue around 7 p.m. MPD said a young girl was taken to Regional One Hospital by a private vehicle then to LeBonheur. She is listed as critical.

According to the affidavit, the victim told Memphis Police that he was in a car accident on Sunday involving a motorcycle. After the accident, the victim returned home and was met by the person driving the motorcycle and seven members of his family members.

The victim hit the driver of the motorcycle in self-defense, and Carlos Velasquez pulled a gun out and started shooting, striking the 2-year old girl.

On Tuesday, MPD announced they have arrested Carlos Velasquez, and he was charged with Criminal Attempt 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Child Neglect, and Employing a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony.