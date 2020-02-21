Man charged with attempted murder in Riverport street race shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been arrested in a shooting that injured at least seven people during a street race in southwest Memphis, a law enforcement task force announced Friday.

Markus House was tracked to the 4600 block of Blandford in southeast Memphis, where the door had to be forced open after he refused to open it, authorities said in a release.

House was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and employing a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony.

The warrant stems from a shooting Feb. 15 during a street race on Riverport Road. Five people showed up at the Regional Medical Center by private vehicle, in critical condition.

Memphis Police later said at least seven people were shot, but said that all victims were expected to be OK.

The incident prompted a response for Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings, who asked anyone witnessing illegal street racing in Memphis to call police.

House was taken into custody by a task force that included the Multi Agency Gang Unit, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, and the Memphis Police Department the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.