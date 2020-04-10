Man charged with attempted murder after woman suffers brain injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with attempted murder after a case of domestic violence.

On Thursday, officers were called to Baptist Memorial Hospital after a woman was brought in unresponsive, suffering from bleeding on her brain and swelling to her head. She was placed on a ventilator and later had to have emergency surgery to remove part of her skull.

Michael Newby told police the victim was hurt when a group of people showed up at his house and she was involved in a fight with three other women. He later recanted that story and admitted to beating the woman because he thought she was possibly trying to leave him, police said.

Newby was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and filing a false report.



