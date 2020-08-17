Man charged with attempted murder after Boo Mitchell’s son shot in the back, beaten

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after breaking into a woman’s home and shooting her boyfriend, the son of Memphis musician Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell.

Mitchell identified the victim as his son Elijah Lewis in a Facebook post on Sunday.

According to police, Lewis and his girlfriend arrived at her home on Beaver Trail early Saturday morning and noticed the blinds in the front room move. The pair went inside to investigate and that’s when Lewis was shot in the back.

The girlfriend ran out of the home to call police. While waiting for first responders to arrive, she said she saw 32-year-old Glenn Smith leave her home.

He was taken into custody a short time later. Speaking with investigators, he said he had changed the locks at the woman’s home and kept a spare key for himself. Over the weekend, he broke in, grabbed her gun and waited for her to come home.

Smith said Lewis fired a shot at him before he returned fire, hitting the other man in the back. He then admitted to kicking Lewis several times trying to get him to drop his gun.

Smith said he grabbed both weapons and took off running.

On Sunday, Boo Mitchell said the bullet struck his son in the spinal cord. It appears he may be paralyzed.

“We are grateful and thankful that Elijah is Alive. We have a lot of work a head of us. This is the most devastating that has ever happened to me or my family. We are thankful for the amazing team of Doctors and Nurses at Regional One Health they have been nothing less than angels through this. Please keep Elijah and my family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Smith was charged with aggravated burglary, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.