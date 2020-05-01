Man charged with arson after two Helena-West Helena homes go up in flames

HELENA -WEST HELENA, Ark. — An Arkansas man was charged after police said he set a house on fire and the flames spread to a second home.

On April 29, the Helena-West Helena Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Beech Street. The flames quickly consumed the house and then spread to another home next door.

A witness on the scene told officers that Jerry Gibson, 41, had been seen exiting the first home shortly after it caught on fire. He was still on the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

He was charged with arson and his bond was set at $50,000. Police did not relase a motive for the incident.

A mugshot was not available for Gibson.